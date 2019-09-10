East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas...Anderson, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Smith, Polk, Trinity, and Upshur. A few spotty showers and thundershowers will remain in the forecast during the afternoon/early evening hours through Wednesday. We dry out a bit for Thursday. On Friday, a weak cold front will stall just south of the Red River and may bring some showers and/or thundershowers to the northernmost counties in East Texas...along I-30. They should leave the area by Saturday. Partly to Mostly Sunny skies are then expected through the early part of next week with a few scattered showers/thundershowers possible over the southernmost counties in East Texas. Keep Praying For Rain!!! Temperatures should remain fairly steady. Lows will remain in the lower to middle 70s and highs in the middle 90s through the forecast period as well.