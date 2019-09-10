Despite limited knowledge Pack preparing for opponent from Mexico like any other team

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers are heading into week 3 with limited knowledge of their team. The Panthers will play Redskins Del Estado from Mexico this coming friday night at Abe Martin Stadium. So far the game tape coach Todd Quick has found on the team does not appear to be useful.
“This is different then what we are normally used to. We normally get the game tape on Wednesday before the game but we do not have that yet. Our focus is on us today. We went to YouTube and found a team that was named the same thing but I think they were 6 and 7 years old.”
The Panthers are coming into the final non-district game off of a 44-0 shutout of the Nacogdoches Dragons. It was a game where Quick and his staff had limited video of new Nac head coach Darren Allmen.
“You teach your package and you pull from that week to week whatever you need out of that package. Each week you build a little more and more confidence and you get better. That is the plan.”
This will be the forth year Lufkin has played a team from Mexico and the third different team. Despite easily winning the three previous games, Quick and his players are not over looking the game.
“This team last year win the state championship in their division,” Quick said. “T his is not like the team they brought over last year. This is a well established team that has had a lot of success. The biggest thing is you teach the kids how to play the game and the opponent doesn’t matter.”
“I know on paper they are not supposed to be that good but we cannot go down to that level,” senior safety Bugg Thompson said. “We have to stay on a high level because we have some good teams in our district and we have to keep that intensity up there.”
