City Council votes to close Palestine Athletic Complex immediately due to financial issues

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine City Council says they had to make a “difficult decision" during their meeting Monday night.
They said that the city has been in litigation regarding the Palestine Athletic Complex. The complex is out of compliance with the 2010 Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design. According to the council, the cost of repairs needed to bring the complex into compliance is more than the city can afford. They attributed this financial issue to the work being done to the city’s infrastructure.
City council voted to close the athletic complex immediately, and they said they will be contacting any groups registered for fall leagues and they will be issuing refunds.
