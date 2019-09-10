Anomaly alert: it’s palindrome week

September 10, 2019

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -There is an unexpected quirk in the calendar this week. The dates this week will read the same backwards and forwards, making this a palindrome week.

Palindrome week only occurs in countries that write dates in the month-day-year order. As a result, here in the U.S.A., September 10 through September 19 of this year fall into this rare pattern.

9 10 19

9 11 19

9 12 19

9 13 19

9 14 19

9 15 19

9 16 19

9 17 19

9 18 19

9 19 19

There have been 10 consecutive palindrome dates occurring since 2011. Palindrome weeks will happen again in 2021 to 2029, but after that the phenomenon will not be repeated for a century.

