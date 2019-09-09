West Gregg SUD issues boil water notice for some customers

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for some customers of West Gregg SUD.
According to West Gregg SUD, the boil water notice is being issued due to reduced pressure caused by a water main break. The break happened on FM 2767.
Areas on and off of FM 2767, CR 3111, and CR 3186 are affected by this boil water notice.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Rocky Stegman or Richard Hill at 903-983-1816 or 903-343-7964.
