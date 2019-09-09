WEBXTRA: Thousands of dollars in sports memorabilia stolen from Quitman storage unit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriffs Office is investigating a burglary of a building after thousands of dollars worth of sports memorabilia was stolen from a storage unit in Quitman.
A recent Aggie graduate moved back to Quitman to find a job, and during his job search he put all of his valuables in the Affordable Storage units in Quitman.
Unfortunately, the lock was picked and several items were stolen, including a basketball autographed by Dirk Nowitzki from his 30,000 point game and a Nolan Ryan autographed ball. Other items taken include two boxes filled with game tickets the victim had collected throughout his life — his first Aggie game, first Mavs game, first Cowboys game and Rangers World Series tickets just to name a few.
The family is offering a cash reward to anyone who may have information about the incident.
