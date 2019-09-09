WEBXTRA: Gladewater hay fire burns for seventh day

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A hay fire in Gladewater continues to burn seven days after it was first discovered.
Hundreds of bales of hay have been burning since around noon on Labor Day. The fire started in a metal barn near Loop 485 and Highway 80.
Since the fire was first discovered, farmer Hack Thompson has been working to break the bales apart in an effort to get the fire to burn itself out.
An exact cause of the fire has not been determined, but Thompson believes the hay may have been hit by lightning the Friday before Labor Day.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke to Thompson again Monday as Thompson continued to monitor the burning bales.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.