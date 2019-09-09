WEBXTRA: East Texas Oil Museum hosts turn-of-century artifacts exhibit

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College is hosting an exhibit by Relic Hunters of Texas.
“Digging up East Texas Ghost Town History” will be on display through Nov. 23. The exhibit features artifacts from the turn of the 20th Century.
Displayed items include period glass bottles, company store tokens, original heart-shaped Carhartt buttons and many more unique finds.
The East Texas Oil Museum is at 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum stopped by the exhibit where he spoke with Terry Smith, an avid lover of history who has traveled extensively across the United States to metal detect and hunt for lost history.
