Thousands without power in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Thousands of people are without power in Smith County.
According to Oncor, 2,698 people are without power as of 4:10 p.m. The majority of the outages are in Tyler.
Also, the traffic light at Broadway and Locust downtown is out. Treat this light as a four-way stop unless officers come to the location to direct traffic.
According to a post from the Smith County Facebook page, county buildings in downtown Tyler as well as the Fire Marshal’s Office and Emergency Operations Center are without power. Power is not expected to be restored until after 6 p.m.
The post said backup generators are working properly in areas where essential and emergency personnel need them.
