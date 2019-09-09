Red Zone Week 3 schedule

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Two full weeks of high school football are in the books with plenty of surprises. Did anyone expect to see John Tyler and Marshall 0-2? How good is Henderson with the Lions having two very different performances so far? With two blowout wins, is Groveton a sleeper in 2A DII? Week 3 could give us a clearer picture of how good our favorite teams could be this year.
Week 3 is highlighted by several key games. Longview gets the week started for us when they travel to Rose Stadium to take on John Tyler Thursday night. The game will be broadcasted live around the nation on ESPN 2 at 7 PM. Longview is 2-0 while JT is 0-2.
Our Friday night action will be headlined by some good small school games. The Red Zone Game of the Week will be Canton visiting Mt. Vernon. Under Art Briles, the Tigers have outscored their two previous opponents 94-36. Canton comes into the game off a 28-27 victory of Mineola.
In Deep East Texas, two matchups stand out from the rest. First San Augustine will visit Garrison in a showdown that could be a preview of a playoff match up. Last year the two schools split their meetings with Garrison winning the regular season showdown and San Augustine winning a thrilling back and forth Regional Semifinal. San Augustine will come in fresh having a week 2 bye following a 77-7 victory over Big Sandy. Garrison played up week 2 and knocked off Crockett with Sabastion Porter returning a blocked field goal 108 yards in what would be the game winning touchdown.
The second Deep East Texas matchup to note will be the Grapeland Sandies hosting the Crockett Bulldogs. Last year was the first time since 1963 that the two towns separated by 13 miles had played. Crockett survived a close 19-18 game.
Thursday Sept. 12
6A
Longview vs John Tyler @ Rose Stadium 7 pm
3A
Hughes Springs vs Waskom @ Waskom 7 PM
Friday Sept. 13
Red Zone Game of the Week
Canton vs Mt.Vernon @ Mt.Vernon 7:30 PM
5A
Redskins Del Estado vs Lufkin @ Lufkin 7:30pm
Melissa vs Whitehouse @ Whitehouse7:30pm
Hallsville
Paris vs Mt Pleasant @ Mt Pleasant 7:30pm
Sulphur Springs vs Terrell @ Terrell 7:30pm
4A
Marshall vs Carthage @ Carthage 7:30pm
Henderson vs Jacksonville @ Jacksonville 7:30pm
Pine Tree vs Kilgore @ Kilgore 7:30pm
Palestine vs Rusk @ Rusk 7:30pm
Chapel Hill vs Arygle @ Argyle 7:30pm
Van vs Lindale @ Lindale 7:30pm
Paris vs Gilmer @ Gilmer 7:30pm
Tatum vs Pittsburgh @ Pittsburgh 7:30pm
Gladewater vs Center @ Center 7:30pm
Jasper vs Little-Cypress Mauriceville @ LCM 7:00pm
Liberty vs Livingston @ Livingston 7:30pm
Athens vs Fairfield @ Fairfield 7:30pm
Brownsboro vs Sunnyvale @ Sunnyvale 7:30pm
Hallsville vs Bullard @ Bullard 7:30pm
Mabank vs Wills Point @ Wills Point 7:30pm
3A
Edgewood vs Lone Oak @ Lone Oak 7:30 PM
Palestine Westwood vs Eustace @ Westwood 7:30 PM
Diboll vs Cleveland @ Diboll 7:30 PM
Trinity vs Centerville @ Trinity 7:30 PM
Elkhart vs Troup @ Troup 7:30 PM
Corrigan vs Kirbyville @ Corrigan 7:30 PM
Newton vs West Orange Stark @ Newton 7:30 PM
Emory Rains vs Cooper @ Cooper 7:30 PM
Malakoff vs Mexia @ Mexia 7:30 PM
Alba Golden vs Honey Grove @ Alba Golden 7:30 PM
Jefferson vs Arp @ Arp 7:30 PM
Harmony vs West Rusk @ West Rusk 7:30 PM
Frankston vs Ore City @ Frankston 7:30 PM
Grand Saline vs Scurry-Rosser @ Scurry-Rosser 7:30 PM
Quitman vs Union Grove @ Quitman 7:30 PM
Winona vs Elysian Fields @ Elysian Fields 7:30 PM
Daingerfield vs New Boston @ Daingerfield 7:30 PM
New Diana vs Alto @ Alto 7:30 PM
Gladewater vs Center@ Center 7:30 PM
Sabine vs Harleton @ Harleton 7:30 PM
Mineola vs Farmersville @ Mineola 7:30 PM
Spring Hill vs White Oak @ White Oak 7:30 PM
Winnsboro vs Chisum @ Winnsboro 7:30 PM
2A
Shelbyville vs Joaquin @ Joaquin 7:30 PM
Mt. Enterprise vs Cayuga @ Mt. Enterprise
Colmesneil vs Northside Home School (Conroe, TX) @ Northside Home School 7 PM
Crockett vs Grapeland @ Grapeland 7:30 PM
Lovelady vs Normangee @ Normangee 7:30 PM
Woodville vs Hardin-Jefferson @ Hardin Jefferson 7:30 PM
Groveton vs Buffalo @ Groveton 7:30 PM
San Augustine vs Garrison @ Garrison 7:30 PM
Beckville vs Hawkins @ Hawkins 7:30 PM
Big Sandy vs Timpson @ Timpson 7:30 PM
Cushing vs Burkeville @ Burkeville 7:30 PM
Carlisle vs Overton @ Overton 7:30 PM
Cross Roads vs Hubbard @ Hubbard 7:30 PM
Como-Pickton vs Wrightright @ Como-Pickton 7:30 PM
Linden-Kildare vs Dekalb @ Dekalb 7:30 PM
Tenaha vs Bishop Gorman @ Tenaha 7:30 PM
1A
High Island vs Apple Springs @ Apple Springs 7pm
King's Academy vs Fruitvale @ Fruitvale 7:30pm
Union Hill vs Avalon @ Avalon 7:30pm
Fannindel vs Leverette's Chapel @ Leverette’s Chapel 7:30pm
Private Schools
Kings Academy
Longview Christian Heritage
Tyler Heat vs Trinity School of Texas @ TST 7:30pm
Allen Academy vs ETCA @ ETCA 4:30pm
Parish Episcopal vs Grace @ Grace 7:30pm
Huntington vs Brook Hill @ Brook Hill 7:30 PM
All Saints vs Prince Of Peace @ Carrolton 7:30pm
Sept. 14
6A
Naccogdoches vs Tyler Lee @ Rose Stadium 7pm
