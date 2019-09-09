Red Zone Week 3 schedule

In Deep East Texas, two matchups stand out from the rest. First San Augustine will visit Garrison in a showdown that could be a preview of a playoff match up. Last year the two schools split their meetings with Garrison winning the regular season showdown and San Augustine winning a thrilling back and forth Regional Semifinal. San Augustine will come in fresh having a week 2 bye following a 77-7 victory over Big Sandy. Garrison played up week 2 and knocked off Crockett with Sabastion Porter returning a blocked field goal 108 yards in what would be the game winning touchdown.