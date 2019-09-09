Red Zone Week 3 schedule

By Caleb Beames and KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 9, 2019 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 10:39 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Two full weeks of high school football are in the books with plenty of surprises. Did anyone expect to see John Tyler and Marshall 0-2? How good is Henderson with the Lions having two very different performances so far? With two blowout wins, is Groveton a sleeper in 2A DII? Week 3 could give us a clearer picture of how good our favorite teams could be this year.

Week 3 is highlighted by several key games. Longview gets the week started for us when they travel to Rose Stadium to take on John Tyler Thursday night. The game will be broadcasted live around the nation on ESPN 2 at 7 PM. Longview is 2-0 while JT is 0-2.

Our Friday night action will be headlined by some good small school games. The Red Zone Game of the Week will be Canton visiting Mt. Vernon. Under Art Briles, the Tigers have outscored their two previous opponents 94-36. Canton comes into the game off a 28-27 victory of Mineola.

In Deep East Texas, two matchups stand out from the rest. First San Augustine will visit Garrison in a showdown that could be a preview of a playoff match up. Last year the two schools split their meetings with Garrison winning the regular season showdown and San Augustine winning a thrilling back and forth Regional Semifinal. San Augustine will come in fresh having a week 2 bye following a 77-7 victory over Big Sandy. Garrison played up week 2 and knocked off Crockett with Sabastion Porter returning a blocked field goal 108 yards in what would be the game winning touchdown.

The second Deep East Texas matchup to note will be the Grapeland Sandies hosting the Crockett Bulldogs. Last year was the first time since 1963 that the two towns separated by 13 miles had played. Crockett survived a close 19-18 game.

Thursday Sept. 12

6A

Longview vs John Tyler @ Rose Stadium 7 pm

3A

Hughes Springs vs Waskom @ Waskom 7 PM

Friday Sept. 13

Red Zone Game of the Week

Canton vs Mt.Vernon @ Mt.Vernon 7:30 PM

5A

Redskins Del Estado vs Lufkin @ Lufkin 7:30pm

Melissa vs Whitehouse @ Whitehouse7:30pm

Paris vs Mt Pleasant @ Mt Pleasant 7:30pm

Sulphur Springs vs Terrell @ Terrell 7:30pm

4A

Marshall vs Carthage @ Carthage 7:30pm

Henderson vs Jacksonville @ Jacksonville 7:30pm

Pine Tree vs Kilgore @ Kilgore 7:30pm

Palestine vs Rusk @ Rusk 7:30pm

Chapel Hill vs Arygle @ Argyle 7:30pm

Van vs Lindale @ Lindale 7:30pm

Paris vs Gilmer @ Gilmer 7:30pm

Tatum vs Pittsburgh @ Pittsburgh 7:30pm

Gladewater vs Center @ Center 7:30pm

Jasper vs Little-Cypress Mauriceville @ LCM 7:00pm

Liberty vs Livingston @ Livingston 7:30pm

Athens vs Fairfield @ Fairfield 7:30pm

Brownsboro vs Sunnyvale @ Sunnyvale 7:30pm

Hallsville vs Bullard @ Bullard 7:30pm

Mabank vs Wills Point @ Wills Point 7:30pm

3A

Edgewood vs Lone Oak @ Lone Oak 7:30 PM

Palestine Westwood vs Eustace @ Westwood 7:30 PM

Diboll vs Cleveland @ Diboll 7:30 PM

Trinity vs Centerville @ Trinity 7:30 PM

Elkhart vs Troup @ Troup 7:30 PM

Corrigan vs Kirbyville @ Corrigan 7:30 PM

Newton vs West Orange Stark @ Newton 7:30 PM

Emory Rains vs Cooper @ Cooper 7:30 PM

Malakoff vs Mexia @ Mexia 7:30 PM

Alba Golden vs Honey Grove @ Alba Golden 7:30 PM

Jefferson vs Arp @ Arp 7:30 PM

Harmony vs West Rusk @ West Rusk 7:30 PM

Frankston vs Ore City @ Frankston 7:30 PM

Grand Saline vs Scurry-Rosser @ Scurry-Rosser 7:30 PM

Quitman vs Union Grove @ Quitman 7:30 PM

Winona vs Elysian Fields @ Elysian Fields 7:30 PM

Daingerfield vs New Boston @ Daingerfield 7:30 PM

New Diana vs Alto @ Alto 7:30 PM

Gladewater vs Center@ Center 7:30 PM

Sabine vs Harleton @ Harleton 7:30 PM

Mineola vs Farmersville @ Mineola 7:30 PM

Spring Hill vs White Oak @ White Oak 7:30 PM

Winnsboro vs Chisum @ Winnsboro 7:30 PM

2A

Shelbyville vs Joaquin @ Joaquin 7:30 PM

Mt. Enterprise vs Cayuga @ Mt. Enterprise

Colmesneil vs Northside Home School (Conroe, TX) @ Northside Home School 7 PM

Crockett vs Grapeland @ Grapeland 7:30 PM

Lovelady vs Normangee @ Normangee 7:30 PM

Woodville vs Hardin-Jefferson @ Hardin Jefferson 7:30 PM

Groveton vs Buffalo @ Groveton 7:30 PM

San Augustine vs Garrison @ Garrison 7:30 PM

Beckville vs Hawkins @ Hawkins 7:30 PM

Big Sandy vs Timpson @ Timpson 7:30 PM

Cushing vs Burkeville @ Burkeville 7:30 PM

Carlisle vs Overton @ Overton 7:30 PM

Cross Roads vs Hubbard @ Hubbard 7:30 PM

Como-Pickton vs Wrightright @ Como-Pickton 7:30 PM

Linden-Kildare vs Dekalb @ Dekalb 7:30 PM

Tenaha vs Bishop Gorman @ Tenaha 7:30 PM

1A

High Island vs Apple Springs @ Apple Springs 7pm

King's Academy vs Fruitvale @ Fruitvale 7:30pm

Union Hill vs Avalon @ Avalon 7:30pm

Fannindel vs Leverette's Chapel @ Leverette’s Chapel 7:30pm

Private Schools

Longview Christian Heritage

Tyler Heat vs Trinity School of Texas @ TST 7:30pm

Allen Academy vs ETCA @ ETCA 4:30pm

Parish Episcopal vs Grace @ Grace 7:30pm

Huntington vs Brook Hill @ Brook Hill 7:30 PM

All Saints vs Prince Of Peace @ Carrolton 7:30pm

Sept. 14

6A

Naccogdoches vs Tyler Lee @ Rose Stadium 7pm

