Parts of Palestine experiencing power outage, gas main break

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Parts of Palestine are experiencing a power outage as well as a gas main break.
According to a Facebook post from the Palestine Police Department, the break is in the 400 block of W. Palestine Avenue. The road is closed between Tennessee and Jackson in both directions.
A power outage is also affecting the city. According to Oncor, 1,401 customers are currently without power. Palestine police also said several stoplights are also out due to the outage.
