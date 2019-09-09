New museum honors history of Tyler Police Department

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department unveiled a new museum Monday morning commemorating its history.
The Tyler Police Department Historical Museum is at the main police station at 711 W. Ferguson.
The museum commemorates past and present officers with displays of badges, uniforms and equipment dating back to the 1930s.
One of the displays contains handmade model cars that are replicas of every vehicle in the department’s history.
The museum will also display photos from the past to the present.
