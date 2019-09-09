New museum honors history of Tyler Police Department

A new museum in Tyler celebrates the history of the Tyler Police Department. Items on display include photos, replica patrol cars, uniforms and badges honoring past and present officers. (Arthur Clayborn)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 9, 2019 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 12:58 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department unveiled a new museum Monday morning commemorating its history.

The Tyler Police Department Historical Museum is at the main police station at 711 W. Ferguson.

The museum commemorates past and present officers with displays of badges, uniforms and equipment dating back to the 1930s.

One of the displays contains handmade model cars that are replicas of every vehicle in the department’s history.

The museum will also display photos from the past to the present.

