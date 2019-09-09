Mother of child who drowned in Chapel Hill pond arrested

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The mother of a child who drowned in a pond in Chapel Hill has been arrested.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18, Smith County deputies responded to an address in the 6400 block of County Road 210 in the Chapel Hill area regarding a missing child. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that Madison Williams, a three-year-old girl, was missing from the residence at this location.
The sheriff’s office said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and were assisted by multiple area volunteer fire departments. Smith County Sheriff’s Investigators responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. After an exhaustive search, sadly the body of Madison Williams was located in a pond on the property.
The sheriff’s office said after an extensive investigation, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Tiffany Snyder, the mother of Madison Williams, for the criminal offense of injury to a child. The arrest warrant was issued by Judge Kerry Russell of the 7th State District Court in Smith County. Judge Russell set the bond at $200,000.
On September 9, Smith County deputies located and arrested Tiffany Snyder. She was subsequently booked into the Smith County Jail.
