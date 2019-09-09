EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A warm start to the morning with fair skies. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. One or two isolated showers is possible, mainly in southern counties of Deep East Texas. It’s not much of a chance but at least there’s a chance for rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and will feel like the triple digits because of the high humidity. Much the same for tomorrow and through midweek with very slight chances for rain. These rain chances are due to the sea breeze which will spark showers and thundershowers along the Texas coast and as those showers move inland, if they hold together, they could reach parts of East Texas by late afternoon. By the end of the week, we lose even the sea breeze chances for rain with just hot, humid conditions headed into the weekend.