Judge: Cause of death of man found in Lake Cypress Springs ruled undetermined

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The cause of death of a man found in Lake Cypress Springs has been ruled undetermined.
According to Judge Robert Zinn, Franklin County Justice of the Peace, the undetermined ruling came after the autopsy of Thomas Alan Shiels.
Shiels’ body was found against a retaining wall by his neighbors in Lake Cypress Springs on June 30.
“We don’t know if something happened to him and then he fell in or his death was caused by him falling in," Judge Zinn said.
The judge said foul play is not suspected.
