Disaster preparedness luncheon in Tyler offers advice on how to deal with ‘the worst day of your life’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Business people from all over Smith County attended a Disaster Preparation luncheon Monday afternoon on the West Campus of Tyler Junior College.
Renowned pastor, author, and speaker Kim Beckham led a discussion on how to deal with “the worst day of your life.”
Pastor Beckham feels his 42 years in the pulpit has prepared him to lead this seminar.
“I’ve been leading people for 42 years and obviously from time to time there is going to be a disaster,” Beckham said. “Part of my work is dealing with people in times of disaster as a pastor with those personal disasters that hit. They get the bad news from a doctor; they get that divorce decree in the mail; things that hit them they weren’t looking for and how do they get through that, how do they survive that.”
The luncheon was sponsored by the Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas as part of its monthly Lunch and Learn series.
