City council to consider plans for low-income housing development in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler City Council on Wednesday will consider a contract that would approve the design, management, and inspection of a future housing development project.
Hidden Palace subdivision will be a 10-house development for people with low to moderate-income, according to a city spokesperson. The subdivision will be located at the corner of West Queen Street and North Palace Avenue in Tyler, north of the new Fire Station #1.
“We want to accommodate the people who are in the low to moderate income bracket, and have them be available to purchase a house and have a roof over their heads,” said Adriana Rodriguez, quality of life public information officer for the City of Tyler. “This is a great location since we’re going to have the new fire station just south of it.”
The design, management, and inspection process will be paid using $76,653 of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
The city council approved an allocation from the CBDG fund to be spent towards sidewalks, curb and gutter, and infrastructure for the Hidden Palace subdivision.
