Tarleton State spoils SFA home opener

FIRST HALF• Quick-strike drives were the Texans' weapon of choice as Tarleton State jumped out to a 7-0 lead just 25 seconds into the tilt. On the game's second play from scrimmage, Daniel McCants took a handoff 48 yards to the house, giving Tarleton State an early 7-0 lead. • A more methodical drive by the home team allowed it to even the score. With 3:34 to go in the first quarter, junior Josh McGowen capped a seven-play, 55-yard trip into Texan territory by bowling his way into the endzone. His two-yard touchdown run - the second score of the season from the junior - was made possible by a 23-yard hookup from sophomore quarterback Trae Self to Ward. Self also moved the chains wit a 12-yard strike to Calvin Clater earlier in the drive. • A misplay on the ensuing kickoff pinned the Texans at their own one yard line, but that didn't deter them from snatching the momentum away from the 'Jacks. McCants found a seam up the middle on Tarleton State's second play of the drive and sprinted 99 yards to paydirt. The longest touchdown run by an opponent in the history of Homer Bryce Stadium put the visitors ahead once again. • Another seven-play drive at the tail end of the first pulled SFA even again. The 'Jacks' 52-yard scoring drive culminated with a 19-yard touchdown strike from Self to senior Lar'Darion Cobb who reeled in his first Lumberjack score by making an over-the-shoulder catch in the corner of the endzone. • SFA's first drive of the second quarter ended with the a 36-yard field goal off the foot of Storm Ruiz that handed SFA at 17-14 lead. The 'Jacks pushed their to six, 20-14, with a 37-yard field goal courtesy of Ruiz with 1:15 remaining in the half but the Texans answered shortly thereafter.• J.F. Thomas found himself on the receiving end of a 63-yard pass from senior quarterback Ben Holmes with 24 ticks left in the opening frame. That put the Texans ahead by one, 21-20, at the break.