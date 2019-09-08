Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! A warm and quiet end to what was a pretty hot weekend. Clear skies overnight lead to sunshine tomorrow morning. Temperatures will start off in the muggy middle 70s and quickly warm back into the middle to upper 90s during the afternoon. A stray shower or two will be possible tomorrow as the high pressure over East Texas loosens its hold over the area. Tuesday we’ll see much of the same as Monday, middle 70s in the morning, middle to upper 90s during the afternoon and a stray shower possible during the heat of the day. A slight increase in cloud cover late on Tuesday, then partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Along with the cloud cover, isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon will keep temperatures closer to the middle 90s during the afternoon. Skies looking to stay mostly dry through the rest of next week with mostly sunny skies and middle 90s in the afternoon. Stay cool and have a great week!