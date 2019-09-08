Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary

Although unlikely to have had a significant impact on the results, Trump endorsed Arrington just hours before the polls closed, tweeting that Sanford "has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign" and that "He is better off in Argentina" — a reference to Sanford's secret 2009 rendezvous to South America for an extramarital affair while his in-the-dark gubernatorial staff told reporters he was hiking the Appalachian Trail.