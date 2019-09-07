Tyler police to hold kickoff party for National Night Out

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police want to get the word out about this year's National Night Out event.
Each year, community events are held across the country, the goal is to get neighbors acquainted with one another, and get to know the police department as well.
Tomorrow, the Tyler Police Department is hosting a kickoff party at Bergfeld Park from 11 am to 2 pm.
“When people come, they tell us we appreciate what you do for us and for the community, we like that encouragement, we see all of the negativity on the national news, it’s nice in our city of Tyler people are behind our police department, they support us and we are there for them,” said Don Martin with the Tyler Police Department.
Police are also encouraging neighborhoods to host their own block parties. The National Night Out event itself will be on October 1, the first Tuesday of that month.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.