TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to accident at Old Jacksonville Highway and Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported major accident in Tyler.
According to Tyler police online records, the accident is located near the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and West Southwest Loop 323.
Our reporter on the scene said the accident involved a motorcycle. One person was seen being put into an ambulance on a stretcher.
Tyler police and fire is on the scene. The right-hand turn lane from Old Jacksonville onto Loop 323 is blocked.
