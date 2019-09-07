T.K. Gorman High School brings football atmosphere to senior citizens

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The T.K. Gorman High School band, cheerleaders and football players were on hand today at Atria Copeland Senior Living to bring a little bit of the high school atmosphere to the residents.
One person in attendance really related to the atmosphere. Former football coach James Chafin said the pep rally reminded him of his years coaching. He coached football in Alabama for more than 60 years.
At the end, the football players thanked the residents for hosting them and for their support.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.