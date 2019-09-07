Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a HOT Saturday ahead! A heat advisory has been issued for many of your eastern counties. Those places will be feeling more like 105-110 degrees this afternoon. Make sure that is you are outside you are taking lots of breaks in the shade and you are drinking plenty of water. Today will be sunny with a high temperature close to 100 degrees, which is just one degree shy of the record set back in 2012 as 101 degrees. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with temperatures in the upper 90s to low triple digits and clear sunny skies. Temperatures will begin to slip back into the mid-90s for the coming work week. We will be dry and sunny all week long except for a possible stray shower on Wednesday afternoon.