East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans remain in effect for the following counties... Anderson, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Rusk, Trinity, and Upshur until further notice. We are going to continue to experience hot and dry conditions for the next several days, however, highs should begin to drop below the triple digits starting on Sunday...but just barely. Highs are then expected to remain in the middle 90s Monday through Friday of next week. The upper-level high-pressure system is weakening just a bit to our west, and that will allow for winds to turn a bit more out of the South and Southeast, cooling us off a bit. Lows are expected to remain in the lower to middle 70s through this forecast period as well. Rain chances are still going to remain very low, starting on Wednesday and continuing through Friday of next week. Don’t expect the rain, but a few showers will finally be possible.