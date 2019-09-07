Lufkin win the 2019 Angelina River Rivalry

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers ran away as the winners of the 101st Angelina River Rivalry.
The win was the 72nd for Lufkin in the series that dates back to 1913. Both teams would get early defensive stops but once Lufkin found the end zone they didn’t stop as they pulled off a 44-0 shutout.
“It takes a little time to figure out what they were doing,” Lufkin Todd Quick said. “They changed some things. We settled in and we were able to run the ball.”
Lufkin got two scores on the ground from quarterback Jorndan Moore and another rushing touchdown from AJ Montgomery.
The first score at one point looked like it would be a sack by the Dragons but Moore was able to escape and find the corner.
“They got some penetration and he just reacted to it and he became a football player and made a play,” Quick said. “You can’t have robots. They have to adjust.”
The first half was capped off by a Jerrin Thompson 77-yard pick 6. Lufkin will now have to prepare for their annual international game as they play Redskins de Estada fro Nucalpan, Mexico.
“We will not be preparing any different,” Quick said. " It is an opponent that is on our schedule for the next week. We treat them the same way."
