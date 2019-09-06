Tyler police locate family of child dropped off on street

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler police have identified a child who was dropped off on North Gaston Street on Friday.
Police say investigators are speaking with the family.
About 2:45 p.m., police issued a bulletin asking for the public’s help identifying the child, who is about 2 years old.
According to the department, they received a call from a woman who lives in the 1500 block of North Gaston Street at about 1 p.m. Friday. The woman reported a black man pulled up in a tan or brown Nissan car and asked her if the little boy was hers. Police say when she told him no, the man said he found the child on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The driver then placed the little boy on the street before driving away, according to Tyler police. The little boy was only wearing socks when he was dropped off. Tyler police reported the woman immediately called police and reported it.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.