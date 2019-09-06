Rusk County deputy resigns after arrest for driving while intoxicated

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office:
On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Jimmie Candie was pulled over by the Henderson Police Department and placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated.
Candie was transported to the Rusk County Jail and is cooperating with law enforcement.
Jimmie Candie is a Patrol Deputy for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and was pulled over while off-duty, driving his own personal vehicle.
On Friday, September 6, Candie was arraigned by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 Judge Jana Enloe and a bond was set in the amount of $1,000.
Candie posted bond and was released from the Rusk County Jail.
Deputy Candie was suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation through Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
Candie resigned from the Sheriff’s Office hours later.
