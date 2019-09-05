East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans are currently in effect for the following counties... Anderson, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Rusk, Trinity, and Upshur Counties until further notice. An area of High Pressure aloft, just to our west, continues to keep skies mainly clear and temperatures very hot during the afternoon hours. No rain chances are in this forecast through at least Wednesday of next week. Lows will remain in the middle 70s and highs will remain near 100 degrees through the early part of next week. Any rain chances at all appear to be low and should begin on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, but not before. We will continue to look for any changes in the forecast and let you know as soon as possible, otherwise, stay as cool as you can.