EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out in the mid 70s this morning with fair skies and very light winds. Expect more sunshine today and southeast winds start bringing back the humidity across East Texas. That means temperatures this afternoon will feel as warm as 105 to 110 at times. A heat advisory has now been issued for a few counties in East Texas. The heat and the humidity continue to rise into the weekend. Triple digit temperatures are likely Saturday afternoon and will feel several degrees warmer because of the higher humidity. A few places could still reach the triple digits on Sunday afternoon, but then the trend will be for very slowly cooling temperatures into next week. No cold air is on the way yet, but at least temperatures will drop out of the triple digits. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 90s for much of next week. Unfortunately, rain chances still look slim to none for the next several days.