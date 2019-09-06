Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Another hot day in store for East Texas. Highs today will reach 100 degrees but the humidity will make it feel closer to 105-110, especially for the eastern half of East Texas so a Heat Advisory has been issued for 10 AM-7 PM this evening. Sunny skies and highs near 100 degrees to stick around through the weekend. As we head into the start of our next workweek, the high pressure that has been influencing our dry and hot weather will begin to weaken and shift to the west. We will still see middle to upper 90s throughout the next week, but this will give us a slightly better chance of seeing a few isolated showers/t’showers in the afternoon through Wednesday. Thursday is looking to be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies, but a cold front is forecast to move as far south as the Red River late Thursday, which could bring some much-needed showers and thunderstorms to the northern counties of East Texas on Friday. Higher pressure will likely begin to build back over our area starting next weekend meaning another round of mostly dry and hot weather should be expected.