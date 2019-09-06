Fire chief credits joint efforts from departments in oil fire containment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When the call came in for an oil tank fire with two injuries, first responders didn’t know exactly what to expect, but they knew what to look for.
I was coming from the [FM] 315 area and you could see the smoke, or what we call a header, from there, so we knew it was burning," said Chris Moore, the Coffee City fire chief.
The fire broke out around eight o’clock this morning, at a Block T Petroleum site in Henderson County, just off of FM 317.
“The tank that’s on fire is a water and oil mix and it’s just a work over rig that’s in there,” Moore said. “Fortunate of unfortunates; it’s always a hazard and risk of explosion and flashes and spreads, but we arrived on scene relatively quick and were able to contain everything.”
According to Block T Petroleum President, John Trosclair, the two people injured were employees of the rig company “Pioneer,” and their conditions are not life-threatening.
“Our main job, when we get on scene, is the rescue of the patients and to secure the scene and control it,” Moore said. “We were lucky; we were able to control it real quick.”
Moore said they were able to control the fire quickly, thanks to all the departments coming together.
“The good thing about it is we all pitch in; most of us have automatic mutual aid or regular mutual aid,” Moore said. “We all pitch in and help each other, especially during the day, a lot of times there are people working. We’re all volunteers out here, so that makes it a whole lot easier when everybody works together. We all pull our resources and get it done and go back home.”
The fire was put out around 11:30 this morning and the cause is currently under investigation.
Firefighters on the scene also highlighted the importance of water and Gatorade donations from the community - as it helps them stay hydrated on days like today.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.