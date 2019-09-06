City of Tyler website compromised for second time in 5 weeks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler officials have pulled the city website from public view after the site was “compromised."
Around 9:30 a.m., a graphic appeared on the website that stated “Hacked By Iranian Hackers.”
This is the second time in less than five weeks that the city website has been compromised.
The city website was last compromised on Aug. 5. Officials said at the time that no residents’ information was compromised at the time. The site was back online two weeks later.
The city issued the following statement Friday morning:
The City of Tyler received notification of a website compromise on Friday, Sept. 6 at 9:28 a.m. At approximately 9:35 a.m., contact was made with the City’s off-site, third party website contractor and the site was taken offline. The site is currently under maintenance until further notice.
The City of Tyler website is hosted off-site by a third-party provider. Only the website itself was compromised. No payment platforms or government service sites hosting credit card and residents’ personal information were compromised.
We are investigating this incident with the website contractor, City of Tyler IT Department and the Tyler Police Department.
We will release information as it becomes available. Details are limited at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
