Woman caught in Longview apartment fire flown to Dallas hospital

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman caught in an apartment fire has been sent to a Dallas Hospital.
The Longview Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 714 Gilmer Road in Longview around 11:45 Tuesday night.
A neighbor said she was awakened by fire trucks.
Marianne Ashby lives in the building next to where the fire started.
“When I came out of the apartment, there was like six or seven fire trucks out here. Somebody was beating on our doors to get us up,” Ashby said.
Ashby looked up at her neighbor’s apartment and saw the cause.
“Smoke was just billowing out her patio door,” Ashby recalled.
A maintenance man who spoke to us off camera said he saw the smoke, grabbed a fire extinguisher and kicked the door open. He said the smoke and flames were too much for him to search the apartment for the resident.
Longview Fire Department arrived a short time later and were told what was happening.
“There was somebody trapped inside. Our crews got there; they did find a victim in the bathroom. She had gone to the bathroom, had a small dog with her. When they got to her she was unconscious, unresponsive; they were able to rescue her out of the apartment, transported her to the hospital, where she was then transported in critical condition to Parkland Hospital,” May stated.
The victim had a dog that had succumbed to the smoke.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. An adjoining apartment had smoke damage.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says the fire started from unattended cooking, which he says is the number one cause of house fires in the U.S.
