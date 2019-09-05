UT Tyler hosts second annual Career Success Conference

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler held its second annual Career Success Conference on Thursday.
The event provides a forum for business and industry leaders to share their experiences and wisdom with UT Tyler students, according to Rosemary Cooper, the executive director of Career Success and Alumni Engagement.
“The whole idea behind the conference is to give our students an opportunity to build their personal and professional capacities to just really head them toward career success,” Cooper said. “Our students want to see the different paths that are accessible to them as it relates to career success.”
The conference featured nearly 200 speakers from all over the country, and about 6,000 students participated. There are more than 10,000 students enrolled in UT Tyler.
The day included three interactive sessions for students to participate and classes were canceled to give students the opportunity to take advantage of the session or sessions they wanted to attend.
Cooper said the conference highlights UT Tyler’s emphasis on career success.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.