EAGLE WATCH: Two bald eagles spotted nesting near Flint

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It started with a news tip from a KLTV 7 viewer.
Billy Lewis says he had seen a bald eagle fly across a pasture he drives by every day he goes to work. We met Lewis just outside of Flint where he had seen a nest sitting at the top of a large pine tree.
For three and a half hours, there was no sign of a bald eagle; just horses, deer, and flocks of miscellaneous birds, but no eagle. Finally, a loud, pitchy squeal echoed through the trees.
There it was, with an average 7-feet wingspan, weighing up to 15 pounds, an adult bald eagle. Seconds later, it flew from one tree, across the pasture, to another.
There sat a second eagle. The first joined that one, sitting just feet away from their large nest.
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, bald eagles’ nest from October to July in Texas. Their nests are primarily constructed by the female. Their peak egg laying time is usually in December.
So, if bald eagle habits stay true to the past, East Texas may have some newcomers by Christmas.
