Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and hot. High 101

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out in the lower 70s this morning with fair skies. Expect sunny and hot conditions this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the triple digits for the next few afternoons. Light northeast winds today should keep the humidity slightly lower but as southeast winds return tomorrow, humidity will be rising into the weekend. That means heat advisories could return for Saturday and Sunday. Sunny and hot for next week as well. However, the high pressure dominating the forecast should begin to weaken over the region slightly, so temperatures will still be in the 90s, but should drop out of the triple digits. No real rain chances are in sight for the next week.