70th annual Gregg County Fair kicks off Sept. 6

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The rides are once again going up at the Gregg County Fairgrounds.
The Gregg County Fair opens Friday, Sept. 6 and runs through Sept. 14.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the fair.
Billy Clay has been the general manager for 35 of those years.
In addition to rides and attractions, there will also be a petting zoo, music, and of course, fair foods.
Clay said the Gregg County Fair draws people from several surrounding counties.
“We draw about a 35 to 40-mile radius to this fair right here. It’s good. It’s clean,” Clay said. “It’s for the family all the way around, so the kids and mom come out here. We have no alcohol on the premises. That’s why I adopted the theme good, clean family entertainment. so bring the kids out and have a great time.”
