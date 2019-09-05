Texans asked to reduce electricity usage as grid reaches record-breaking levels

VIDEO: High temps prompt ERCOT to ask all Texans to reduce use of electricity
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 5, 2019 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 3:18 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -ERCOT the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, is asking all Texans to reduce their electric use from 2 to 7 p.m.

According to ERCOT, some areas of Texas are expected to see the highest temperatures experienced so far this summer and demand for electricity is expected to reach record-breaking levels.

ERCOT’s request for conservation will be in effect both today, Sept. 5, and tomorrow, Sept. 6, from 2 to 7 p.m.

  • Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher from 2 to 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
  • If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.
  • Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off from 2 to 7 p.m.
  • Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
  • Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.) especially during peak demand hours.
  • Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
  • Large customers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.