Texans asked to reduce electricity usage as grid reaches record-breaking levels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -ERCOT the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, is asking all Texans to reduce their electric use from 2 to 7 p.m.
According to ERCOT, some areas of Texas are expected to see the highest temperatures experienced so far this summer and demand for electricity is expected to reach record-breaking levels.
ERCOT’s request for conservation will be in effect both today, Sept. 5, and tomorrow, Sept. 6, from 2 to 7 p.m.
- Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher from 2 to 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
- If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.
- Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off from 2 to 7 p.m.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.) especially during peak demand hours.
- Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
- Large customers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes
