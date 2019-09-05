Suspect in Highway 64 multi-vehicle crash allegedly stripped naked, fled scene

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A Henderson man who allegedly stripped naked and fled the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck is now in custody.
Officials say two people were injured in the crash.
The suspect, Ryan Curbo, 23, was arrested Thursday by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.
Smith County online judicial records show Curbo has two charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing severe bodily injury, one charge of fleeing a police officer, and one charge of accident involving serious bodily injury.
According to a preliminary report from DPS, Curbo was involved in a Sept. 4 crash that occurred at about 5:20 p.m. on Highway 64, near County Road 294.
Witnesses told troopers Curbo was driving erratically on Highway 64 and traveling in a 2016 Ford Fusion when he crossed into oncoming traffic in a no passing zone, according to DPS Sgt. Jean Dark.
Curbo collided head-on with a 2012 Kia driven by Lonesha McCovey, 26, of Nacogdoches, before crashing into a 2015 Jeep, driven by Callie Birdsong, 25, of Arp.
Witnesses say that’s when Curbo stripped off his clothes and fled the scene.
McCovey was trapped in her vehicle. First responders were able to free her from the vehicle and she was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Birdsong was also transported to an area hospital. Both suffered serious injuries, the DPS report states.
Curbo was later located in a wooded area and taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
Once cleared, he was booked into the Smith County Jail. His total bond is set at $30,500.
The crash remains under investigation.
