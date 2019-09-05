Smith County officials identify body found off of Jim Hogg Road

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The sheriff’s office has released the identity of the man found dead in a wooded area of Smith County.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sept. 5 the man has been positively identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Lee Douglass. His body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Jim Hogg Road on Aug. 20.
According to the sheriff’s office, Douglass was originally from Kentucky. They reported that it appears he was homeless and was living in the wooded area for several days as he passed through the area.
In an earlier release, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the preliminary results of his autopsy indicated Douglass died from natural causes and exposures.
They reported no signs of trauma or foul play were found.
