Quitman man indicted in fatal rear-end crash

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County grand jury has indicted a Quitman man in connection with the November death following a rear-end wreck.
Dawson Emory Sims, 20, is charged with state-jail felony criminally negligent homicide. He was arrested on the charge Friday and has been released on a personal recognizance bond.
According to the indictment, Sims caused the death of Lawrence Dale Banks, 64, of Quitman, by not controlling his speed and not applying brakes and he crashed into the back of Banks’ vehicle.
According to a previous KLTV report, Banks was stopped in the southbound lane of State Highway 37 to turn left into a private drive when Sims crashed into his truck.
Banks died in a Tyler hospital.
