Man who was former Gregg County GOP chair, White Oak mayor, sentenced to one year in prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 59-year-old Longview man has been sentenced to federal prison for criminal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno.
Timmy Lynn Vaughn pleaded guilty on May 2, 2019 to making false statements to a bank and was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison. He also was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $145,100, which is the amount of the loans he received from two banks using forged documents, according to court officials.
Timothy Lynn Vaughn, who is a former Gregg County GOP chair, served as the mayor of White Oak from 1996 to 2008. He also admitted in a federal factual basis document that he knew the signatures on the documents he used to obtain the loans had been forged.
According to information presented in court, in March of 2016, Vaughn applied for a personal loan at a bank located in the Eastern District of Texas using the name of another individual. The promissory note and documents submitted to the bank in connection with the application contained forged signatures of the borrower. As a result, the loan was approved and the proceeds remitted by a cashier’s check payable to one of Vaughn’s businesses. The cashier’s check was deposited the same day into an account controlled by Vaughn.
A federal grand jury indicted Vaughn on two false statement to bank charges and two aggravated identity theft charges on March 11. All four charges are felonies. He was arrested the same day.
For each of the false statements, Vaughn could have received up to 30 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $ 1 million, and up to five years of supervised release. He faced up to 2 years in federal prison, a fine not to exceed $250,000, and up to one year of supervised release.
Count 1 of the federal indictment alleges that Vaughn made false statements to Southside Bank, which was formerly know as First Bank & Trust, on March 18, 2016, to obtain a personal loan in the amount of $35,000.
“In connection with the loan, a personal finance statement and business purpose statement were submitted to the bank,” the factual basis document that Vaughn signed stated.
The factual basis document went on to say that those documents and the promissory note contained another individual’s signature and that Vaughn knew those signatures had been forged with the application was submitted to First Bank & Trust.
According to the factual basis document, a cashier’s check was made payable to a company known as TVaughn Builders, which Vaughn owned and operated. That check was deposited into his First Bank & Trust account the same day.
Then on March 29, 2016, Vaughn used property that he co-owned with another person as collateral to secure a commercial loan in the amount of $110,000 from Texas Bank & Trust in Longview, the factual basis document states. The official borrower was TVaughn Properties LLC, a company that Vaughn owned and controlled.
According to the factual basis document, Vaughn admitted to using a notarized deed of trust with a forged signature on it for the collateral used to obtain the loan.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Tyler Resident Agency and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Coan.
