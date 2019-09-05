Man who was former Gregg County GOP chair, White Oak mayor, sentenced to one year in prison

According to information presented in court, in March of 2016, Vaughn applied for a personal loan at a bank located in the Eastern District of Texas using the name of another individual. The promissory note and documents submitted to the bank in connection with the application contained forged signatures of the borrower. As a result, the loan was approved and the proceeds remitted by a cashier’s check payable to one of Vaughn’s businesses. The cashier’s check was deposited the same day into an account controlled by Vaughn.