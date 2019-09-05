Longview arts district receives Texas Cultural District designation

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview’s arts district has been designated a Texas Cultural District by the Texas Commission on the Arts.
The City of Longview announced the news Thursday. The designation makes the ARTS!Longview Cultural District one of 43 in the state of Texas.
Organizers say being recognized as a cultural district will open the door to new opportunities for funding; the district is now eligible to apply for grants through the Texas Commission on the Arts. About $2.5 million is available annually in grants.
A celebration is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 in downtown Longview. The event will be held in conjunction with ArtWalk Longview.
For more information, visit the Arts!Longview website.
