East Texas gun shop owner says sales in his shop likely to increase following Walmart’s decision

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A day after Walmart’s announcement to end sales of handgun ammunition and some rifle ammunition.
A Nacogdoches gun shop owner said sales in his shop will most likely increase.
This just days after this weekend's deadly mass shooting and one month after 22 people were killed in El Paso, Walmart officials said they will stop selling short barrel rifle and handgun ammunition after it runs out of inventory.
For local firearm owners that could mean more foot traffic.
"As an individual owner, co-owner of meadow ridge archery and gun, we're going to sell you your ammunition, we're not going to stop selling that ammunition. We're going to allow you as your privilege and right to come buy that ammunition here," said Kerry Pruitt, owner of Meadow Ridge Archery and Fun shop.
Pruitt said he expects an increase in sales in his Nacogdoches shop following Walmart's decision.
"There's actually only three places in town now that you can buy ammunition in Nacogodches. So for us we're gonna have it. Its gonna hopefully increase our sales because Walmart is not going to carry it. You're not gonna be able to go down to Walmart and get your ammunition now. It's definitely going to help us," Pruitt said.
Pruitt said for many customers, it could mean to start shopping at local gun shops.
"So your basic options are supporting your local companies, or if your loyal to your local businesses or second you can get it off of the internet. Internet you have to be real careful sometimes because you don't know what you're getting. You can get faulty ammunition, you can get second ammunition," Pruitt said.
Walmart said it’ll continue to embrace hunting heritage and be a more responsible retailer. The company said the sales will stop when it’s stores nationwide run out of inventory.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.