Smith County deputies arrest two men who punched, kicked victim at gunpoint

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection with allegations that they pulled a man out of his camper at gunpoint Wednesday morning before punching and kicking him to the point that it caused visible facial injuries.
Luis Carlos Hernandez-Castillo 30, and Carlos Alberto Ramirez-Castillo, both of Tyler, are still being held in the Smith County Jail.
Hernandez-Castillo was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and his bond amount was set at $50,000. Ramirez was charged with assault causing bodily injury, and his bond was set at $2,500.
The Smith County jail website also shows that immigration detainers have been filed on both men.
Larry Christian, a spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said the alleged incident occurred in the 11700 block of FM 2015. He said SCSO deputies were dispatched out to that location to check out a report that shots had been fired in that area.
While the SCSO deputies were speaking to the 911 caller, who wasn’t involved in the incident, another man with visible injuries to his face approached the law enforcement officers and told them he had just been assaulted.
The victim told the SCSO deputies he had been asleep in a camper when he heard a knock at his door. When the man opened the door, Hernandez-Castillo pointed a pistol at his face and told him to come outside, Christian said.
Then both suspects allegedly kicked and punched the victim before they went back to their homes.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Hernandez-Castillo and Ramirez-Castillo a short time later and arrested them, Christian said.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.