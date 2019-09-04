Seating adjusted for Angelina River Rivalry

The NHS marching band and drill team will be seated on the visitor’s side for the game. The NHS band will be in Section J at the south end of the bleachers, and the drill team will be in Section I, freeing up additional general admission seating on the home side of the stadium. Parents of band and drill team members wanting to sit near their students can buy a ticket for Section I. No fans will be allowed to move back and forth between home and visitor’s side. The NHS student section for the game with Lufkin will be located in Section A on the home side of the stadium. Seating for all Lufkin fans and students is on the visitor’s side in Sections E, F, G and H. Section D has been assigned to the Lufkin High School marching band and drill team. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Friday for the football game with Lufkin. Everyone must have a ticket to enter the stadium.