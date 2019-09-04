Police arrest Longview man teaching in East Texas on sexual assault charges out of Garland

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A Longview man has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault of a child in Garland.
Lance Barrett Reese, 31, was arrested by Garland Police on the sexual assault of a child warrant. He was at his home in Longview when the arrest occurred. He was released on a $50,000 surety bond, according to Gregg County judicial records.
Reese is a social studies teacher in the Jefferson ISD school district according to his own social media pages. KLTV has reached out to JISD Superintendent Barnwell for comment.
