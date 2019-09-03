East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Latest Burn Bans in East Texas are: Harrison, Marion, Upshur, Rusk, Kaufman, Henderson, Anderson, Houston, and Trinity. These are in effect until further notice. Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist here in East Texas for the next 5-7 days. A few showers will be possible next Monday and Tuesday, but until then, we stay dry. Temperatures will continue to warm up during the afternoons with highs in the upper 90s through Thursday, then near 100 degrees Friday through Sunday. A little cooler, the middle 90s on Monday and Tuesday. We will have the latest on Hurricane Dorian and a new Tropical Storm in the Gulf of Mexico, Fernand, which should not affect East Texas at all. Stay cool out there.