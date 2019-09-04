Members of Green Acres Baptist Church clear millions in medical debt for Smith County families

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From Green Acres Baptist Church:
Beginning in August, members of Green Acres Baptist Church started performing acts of kindness to members of our community. KINDNESS25:40 is the initiative to connect people with God’s love through acts of kindness.
KINDNESS25:40 is based upon the words of Jesus found in Matthew 25:40. He said, ““Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
As part of the KINDNESS25:40 emphasis, members of the church donated $45,102 through RIP Medical Debt to accomplish this Debt Forgiveness Program. RIP Medical Debt is a nonprofit organization that allows generous donors and organizations to erase the debt of Americans whose lives have been destroyed by unjust and crippling medical debt.
RIP purchases medical debt (for those least able to pay) bundled in large portfolios for pennies on the dollar. For this reason, $1 donated to RIP relieves an average of $100 of medical debt. RIP randomly buys medical debt accounts for those who are: two times or below the federal poverty level, insolvent and/or with debts that are 5% or more of their gross annual income.
Unfortunately, RIP cannot currently help specific people with their debts. To learn more, and get involved, visit www.ripmedicaldebt.org Pastor David Dykes says: “I know that there are many families in Smith County who are struggling under staggering medical debt.
Our members generously donated money to allow us to bless them through RIP Medical Debt. The reason we did this is to communicate to these families that they are deeply loved by God.”
We encourage members of the Smith County community to keep their eyes peeled for branded, yellow envelopes from RIP in their mailboxes. That means some or all of their medical debt has been cancelled. Letters will be sent out September 6, 2019.
